Gerard "Jerry" Bernier

Gerard "Jerry" Bernier Obituary
Groton - Gerard "Jerry" Bernier, 78, of Groton passed away at home Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a short illness.

Jerry graduated from Fitch High School and worked for the H.R. Hillery Company for over 35 years. He was in the Navy during the Vietnam era and served his country well.

He is survived by his son Jeffrey Bernier of Gales Ferry; his daughter Julie and her husband William Healey of Cary, N.C.; and his beloved grandson Benjamin Healey. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Heart of Venice, Fla.

All services will be private.

The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
