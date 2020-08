Or Copy this URL to Share

Waterford - Gertrude "Kathy" Gabco (née Hing), 82, of Waterford passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2020, after a long illness, at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Michael Gabco who survives her.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, in Saint Paul Church followed by committal in Saint Mary Mausoleum.



A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.



