Gertrude "Kathy" (Hing) Gabco
1938 - 2020
Waterford - Gertrude "Kathy" Gabco (née Hing), 82, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness, surrounded by her family Aug. 11, 2020. Kathy was born June 19,1938, in Queens, N.Y., to William and Myrtle Hing (née Reheiser). They later moved to New London, where she was raised as an only child.

It was here that Kathy met her high school sweetheart, Michael, to whom she was married for 64 years. Together they moved to Waterford, where they lovingly raised their daughters and a son. A devoted Catholic, she was a parishioner at Saint Paul Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister. She endeavored to live life to the fullest - a smile on her face, a heart of gold, putting others before herself and always ready for travel or an adventure. Kathy's favorite pastimes were lunching with her treasured friends, reading, cooking and sitting on the beach. Above all, spending time with her adoring family was her greatest joy. She especially cherished the moments with her daughters - sharing stories and laughter and making lasting memories.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Gabco; and a son, Michael Gabco. Kathy is survived by her husband, and will be remembered as a loving, devoted mother to her children and their spouses: Susan (Bob) Johnson, Nancy (Bob) Dean and Holly (John) Reardon. She is also survived by seven adoring grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, at Saint Paul Church 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, followed by committal in Saint Mary Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Gabco's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
AUG
20
Committal
Saint Mary Mausoleum
