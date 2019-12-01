|
Mystic - Gilbert "Gib" N. Potter, 85, of Mystic, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019. A lifelong resident of Mystic, Gil was born July 14, 1934, to Margret (Potter) Matthewson and Albert Stillman Potter IV. He married Elizabeth (Culver) Potter Oct. 11, 1952. His son, Danny, was born Aug. 6, 1953.
As an avid outdoorsmen, Gil spent much of his life hunting, ?shing, gardening and doing almost anything that involved the great outdoors. He took pride in his Irish and Native American heritage and was a true believer that we are all part of the earth. In his youth, he was an amateur boxer with a lifelong admiration and knowledge of the sport. Gil spent his early years working as a local farmhand, and eventually spending the majority of his years working for the town of Stonington Highway Department, making many friendships during his years there. Gil was a self-taught historian, who spent a great deal of time researching with an emphasis on local history, but did not lack interest in global history. He often referred to himself as the "keeper of the story," who instilled a love of history in his grandchildren to ensure the stories of those in the past are never lost.
He could often be found walking in various locations of downtown Mystic, displaying quick wit and humor to friends and strangers alike. During his years of retirement, he walked every single day, regardless of weather conditions, often several times a day, within that roughly 20-year period. Gil had a kind and generous heart and often put others before himself. He was protective of his family and always willing to help someone in need.
He is survived by brothers, Albert Stillman Potter V of Mystic and Charles Roy Potter of Westerly; his grandchildren, Holly Potter of Ledyard, Charles Potter, and Cory Potter and their mother, Patricia J. Potter, all of Old Mystic: and grandson-in-law John Higgins of Ledyard; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Doreen (Potter) Dougherty of Mount Dora, Fla., Albert Stillman Potter VI of Waterford; Patty (Potter) Siegel of Ledyard and Margret (Potter) Morgan of Westerly. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Culver) Potter; and son Danny Potter.
The graveside service will be private. A Celebration of Life open to all who know and love Gil will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Mystic Post 3263, 60 Stonington Road ( Route 1) Mystic.
Published in The Day on Dec. 1, 2019