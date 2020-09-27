Ledyard - Ginger Lila McFarland, 77, died peacefully of natural causes at her home Sept. 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Detroit, Mich., to parents Kenneth Durham and Florine White.



Ginger briefly worked as a nurse, but later spent 21 years working for the Department of Corrections at the Niantic Correctional Institution. She was to celebrate 18 years of marriage with her husband, Harley McFarland, Nov. 21?, 2020.? In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Walter Lincoln (Lynn), Patty Mancini, Bill Lincoln (Sally O'Rourke) and Renee Brodie; stepdaughter Cali McFarland; brother Danny Durham; as well as six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Ginger loved her family more than anything in the world, and will be truly missed by them and many others.



Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 30, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect and masks must be worn in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360. Please visit ?www.byles.com? to sign the guest book or share a memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store