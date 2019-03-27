Gales Ferry - Giovanna Todaro Abare, 84 of Gales Ferry passed away surrounded by her loving family Mar. 23, 2019. She was born May 29, 1934, in Willimantic to Salvatore and Angelina Todaro. Giovanna married Leslie Abare Sept. 29 1957. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Vicenza Flora; and son-in-law, Thomas Forbes.



Giovanna graduated from Willimantic State Teachers College and taught in Ashford, Lebanon, and at St. Mary's/St Josephs School in Willimantic. She grew up in Willimantic and spent many years helping her family run the Italian Garden Restaurant. "Jenny" also was President of the Italian Society in Willimantic and has shared her Italian heritage and traditions with family and friends. Giovanna had a great sense of humor and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother



Giovanna is survived by her daughters, Gina (Joseph) Liguore, Leslie Forbes and her partner John Davis, Susan (Rene) Laurencot; grandchildren, Kristen, Matthew Liguore, Aubrey (Christopher) Allen, Gina (Mel) Forbes, Lauren (Christopher) Hoffman, Olivia (Stephen) Russell, Isabella (Shawn) Kotecki; and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Stella Rijs.



The family would like to express their thanks to her loving caregivers Barbara Shiffer and Gloria Suarez and all the loving and kind nurses and caregivers on 5.2 at L + M and Vitas Hospice.



There will be no calling hours. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 29, at St. Mary's, Mother of the Redeemer, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton CT.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice at 628 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury CT. 06033. Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary