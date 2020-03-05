|
|
|
Gales Ferry - Giuseppe "Pino" Astuti, 52, of Gales Ferry passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Michelle (Bordner) Astuti, for 25 years and was a devoted father to his sons, Joseph and Christopher. Born in Naples, Italy July 6, 1967, he was the son of Carmine Astuti and the late Anna Maria Finizio.
Funeral details are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will be in Friday's edition of The Day. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020