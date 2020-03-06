|
|
Gales Ferry - Guiseppe "Pino" Astuti, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was adored by his wife of 25 years, Michelle (Bordner) Astuti; and two loving sons, Joseph and Christopher Astuti. He was born in Naples, Italy July 6, 1967, the son of Anna Maria Finizio and Carmine Astuti. He is survived by his brothers, Pasquale and Fabio Astuti; and sister Antonietta Astuti. Pino leaves behind an army of loving friends and family on three continents. His departure has cast a shadow on all who knew him. Pino had a gentle spark that made him easy to love. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his wife whom he loved with all his heart.
Pino grew up as an 80s-kid running around the streets of Napoli, listening to Dire Straits and Pino Daniele, hanging out and having fun with some of the dearest friends that have remained close to this day. Pino came to the United States after serving in the Italian Air Force. Just like a Rom-com from the 80s, the pizza guy met the ice cream girl; and they've been in love ever since. They were married in Baia, Italy in 1994, and returned to the U.S. to raise their children, Joseph and Christopher. Pino was a pizzaman, a restaurant owner and aircraft mechanic, but more than that, he was a husband, father, brother, son and friend. He was a hard-working man that never missed a day. He was a caring father and attended every game. He coached for Ledyard Youth Soccer and is remembered still as Coach Pino by many. He spent his time always thinking of others. The people he touched and held dear, and the goodness that he shared with us are the capstones of his life. Pino was champion of loving and caring for others. He loved to prepare meals for his friends and family and delighted in sitting down and enjoying them together. Family was his pastime, and he devoted his life to supporting and loving us all.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday March 6, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Family and friends are to gather for a memorial Mass of Christian
Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church, on the corner of Montauk Avenue and Squire Street, New London. Interment services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Ledyard Fire Company, Ledyard, CT 06339.
Published in The Day on Mar. 6, 2020