Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Gladys Anne Ferguson


1933 - 2019
Gladys Anne Ferguson Obituary
Reston, Va. - Gladys Anne Ferguson, 86, died Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Reston, Va. She was born Dec. 22, 1933, in New London, the daughter of Rudolf and Mary (Wonsky) Walter.

Gladys graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in 1951. Following graduation, she attended Teachers College of Connecticut. She married James E. Ferguson, a U.S. Coast Guard officer from Paris, Texas May 28, 1955.

The family lived in a variety of locations during Jim's 30-year military career before settling in Reston, Va. in 1984.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband; son Scott; and great-grandson Callen Sullivan. Gladys is survived by daughter Wendy Chagaris and her husband Russell of Midwest City, Okla.; Melinda Bradford and her husband Ken of Reston, Va.; Jamie Briscoe and her husband Stephen of Lexington, Okla.; son Sean and his wife, Charyl, of Locust Grove Va.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be announced.
Published in The Day on Jan. 3, 2020
