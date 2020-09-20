Uncasville - Gladys (Hoff) Hamilton, 93, of Uncasville, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side Sept. 9, 2020. Born July 13, 1927, in the Abenaki First Nations tribal community of Odanak, Canada, Gladys was one of ten beloved children of the late Walter and Carrie (Pauquette) Hoff. She later moved to Connecticut, and worked at the Waterbury Clock Company in Waterbury. Most recently, Gladys worked for Mrs. Pollard at Beechwood Manor in New London.
Gladys is survived by her daughter Helen Rousseau and her husband Peter, with whom she made her home and shared many memories; and a son, Walter Hogan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Donnell "Rocky" Hamilton; and her son Terry Hogan.
Funeral services for Gladys will be private and at the family's convenience.
