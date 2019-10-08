Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
63 Old Norwich Rd
Quaker Hill, CT
Gladys J. King


1920 - 2019
Uncasville - Gladys J. King, 99, passed peacefully away Oct. 6, 2019, at home with family and friends at her side. Gladys was born to parents, Father, Jozef Linkiewicz and Mother, Kazimiera "Bachi" (Stankiewicz) Linkiewicz June 27, 1920, in Norwich.

Gladys graduated with honors from N.F.A. in 1938. Gladys eventually took a job with Liberty Mutual Insurance in the early 1960s and retired as a Commercial Building Appraiser. Lenny and Gladys spent many summers at their cottage in Plum Island in Newburyport, Mass.

Gladys is predeceased by her husband Lenny Sr. She leaves her daughter Kathy King; son Lenny Jr., whose loving wife, Joyce, of 51 years, passed away 3 years ago, who Gladys will now join. She is survived by her granddaughters, Jodi Williams, Jill King, Jason King and Jennifer King; as well as her beloved Sister Genevieve; her niece Mary Grace and husband Adrian Webb; her nephew Paul and his wife, Sue Sucholet and their son Danny; lastly her nephew, Father Jim Sucholet, serves in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill.

Gladys has made many friends and touched numerous hearts over the years. Truly a Woman of all Ages May her memory burn bright in the hearts of those who walked the path of life with Our Beloved Gladys.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Rd, Quaker Hill. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.

Donations in her memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The Day on Oct. 8, 2019
