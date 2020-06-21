East Lyme - In August 1966, two people met and fell in love and changed their lives forever; her name was Gladys George and his was Chris Mitchell. One year later, she became Gladys Mitchell.
She was born June 18, 1946, to Thomas George and Mollie Korotie. Mrs. Mitchell passed away June 19, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mitchell survives her.
She had three sisters, Laverne, Gloria and Linda; and a brother, Daniel.
Her primary focus in life was her family. What an amazing job she did with her four children: Todd, Lisa, Sarah and Daniel. She taught them all to be individuals and experience life with morals, strength and dignity. Her four children, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, close family friends, students and teachers have all been touched in some way by this angel. Her legacy lives on in all of us to continue to make the world a little better. She will be truly missed.
We would like our friends and family to join us at our house for a Celebration Life event which will be determined at a later date to be announced in The Day obituary page. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
She was born June 18, 1946, to Thomas George and Mollie Korotie. Mrs. Mitchell passed away June 19, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Mr. Mitchell survives her.
She had three sisters, Laverne, Gloria and Linda; and a brother, Daniel.
Her primary focus in life was her family. What an amazing job she did with her four children: Todd, Lisa, Sarah and Daniel. She taught them all to be individuals and experience life with morals, strength and dignity. Her four children, thirteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild, close family friends, students and teachers have all been touched in some way by this angel. Her legacy lives on in all of us to continue to make the world a little better. She will be truly missed.
We would like our friends and family to join us at our house for a Celebration Life event which will be determined at a later date to be announced in The Day obituary page. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 21, 2020.