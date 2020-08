Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gladys's life story with friends and family

Share Gladys's life story with friends and family

Niantic - Gladys Mitchell passed away June 18, 2020.



Due to COVID-19 the Celebration of Life that was scheduled for Aug. 12, 2020, has been cancelled until further notice.



Thank You, The Mitchell Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store