Niantic - Gladys Stadnick passed away May 24, 2019, with her loving friends and family beside her. Born in Hartford, Feb. 3, 1931, she was the daughter of Frederick and Gladys Baker. She married Fred Stadnick in 1950 and lived happily with a vibrant social life in Niantic for almost 70 years.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Deborah; her two grandsons, Chris and Jeremy; and her great-grandchildren, Zack, Shane, Luca and Fiona.
Gladys was a loved and respected member of the community. Her tenacity, humor, passion for celebration and people will be missed.
The funeral service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared on Mrs. Stadnick's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019