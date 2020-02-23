|
Mystic - Gladys W Reynard, 98, died Feb.19, 2020, at Academy Point at Mystic. She was born to Bert and Stella (Fravel) Williams in Chester, Pa. July 20, 1921, the middle child of three. Her childhood was a happy one spent on the campus of Crozer Theological Seminary where her father was superintendent of grounds and buildings. Love of music and piano were evident at a young age; so it was natural for her to attend nearby West Chester State Teachers College for a degree in music education. She taught in Chester for three years, directed the junior choir in her church and continued piano studies at a conservatory in Philadelphia.
Frederic E. Reynard, a student at the seminary, entered her life. They were married Oct. 16, 1946, her parent's wedding anniversary, after his return from his chaplaincy in the Pacific. A job as director of student Christian service projects at Denison University fell into their laps. They served there for two years before ministering to small churches in Vermont.
This led to ministry at the Townshend Federated Church, the birth of their two children and a very active six years in a beautiful setting. The next move to Mattapoisett, Mass. and the Congregational Church was exceptionally happy, as many couples of their age were intent on raising their children in a Christian environment with community involvement. There, they oversaw an extensive addition to the church building.
After 12 years, they moved to Ledyard and another church building program. Gladys returned to teaching in Norwich, and completed an advanced degree. In all these situations, Gladys directed the senior and junior choirs, taught piano and partnered with her husband in church leadership.
Retirement in Mystic in 1984, to the house they had built over several years, was a joy. Gladys became involved in the Mystic Congregational Church and community. She was honored by the Mystic Area Ecumenical Council in 2012, with its Community Service award.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Susan Marie Eichner of Eugene, Ore. (predeceased by son-in-law Michael); son Alan (Patricia) of Glastonbury; grandchildren: Maureen (Ryan) LaFerney, Margaret and Nicholas Eichner and Karen Reynard (fiancé Diego).
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, in the Mystic Congregational Church, with a reception in the Parish Hall to follow. Persons who would like to remember Gladys are encouraged to send a gift to her family's favorite project: HOPE Inc., 187 Williams Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020