East Lyme - Gloria C. Fireman, 87, of Oakdale passed away peacefully at home Aug. 24 with her family by her side.
She was born April 16, 1933, to the late Esther and Harry Chait in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Gloria owned FFIFFS Ice Cream in Salem with her late husband Selig who passed in 2007. They married in 1958 and resided in Oakdale since 1966.
Gloria is survived by her son Neal and his wife Christina of Idaho; daughter Faith Weber and her husband William of East Lyme; and six grandchildren.
A private service was held at New London Sick Benefit Cemetery, Chesterfield. Donations in her honor may be made to The Montville Senior Center or Middlesex Hospice.
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral home have been entrusted with handling the arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
