Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
10 Huntington Street
New London, CT
Gloria D (Cicirelli) Winkler


1932 - 2019
Gloria D. (Cicirelli) Winkler, 87, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at home.

Born in New London, the daughter of the late Nicola and Assunta Cicirelli, she was a lifelong resident of New London and a graduate of the former Chapman Technical High School.

Gloria had worked for the former Cigar and Tobacco Co. as an office clerk, was a member of the Italian Club and was also a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.

She leaves her husband, Ernest C. Winkler Sr.; two sons, Ernest C. Winkler Jr. and Nicholas T. Winkler, both of New London; two daughters, Nancy T. Winkler of New London and Stephanie R. Murphy of Quaker Hill; three grandchildren, Macie, Henry and Giovanni; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, for a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Aug. 5, 2019
