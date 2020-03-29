|
Bloomingdale, Ill. - Gloria (Brustolon) Hogan formerly of Mystic, was born Oct. 25, 1932, at home in Mystic, to the late Emilio and Ida (Dart) Brustolon. She attended Broadway and Stonington high schools and graduated in 1950. She was an active member of the Fife and Drum Corps and in her junior and senior years, as a cheerleader. Gloria passed away March 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She was married to Arthur "Pud" Hogan for 65 years; he predeceased her in 2016. They had three sons, Michael, Lee and Kevin; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
They lived in many states due to promotions for which they won many trips to different countries. Gloria was an avid bowler in Elk Grove Village, Ill. for 32 years. She loved rollerblading, gardening, herbalism, knitting, sewing, reading and crafting. She had many wonderful friends in all the places she lived, and kept in touch with them yearly.
She started a health group at her home in Addison, Ill. with 25 people, all health-minded. She remembered with great fondness growing up in Mystic – rowing, swimming, ice skating with the Squadrito twins, Hermine and Ernestine, who were always together and always stayed close.
Gloria is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Startz of Mystic and Joan Mackiewicz of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Michael; her sister Vivian Brannegan; her brother Eddie Burgess; her husband Arthur; and her beloved daughter-in-law, Lorelei Hogan.
There will be no funeral.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020