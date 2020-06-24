Gloria J. Johnson
1962 - 2020
New London - Gloria J. Johnson, 58, of New London went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sumter, S.C. to Sammie and the late Ruby Mae (Green) Johnson.

Gloria worked as a server for the United States Coast Guard and retired after 16 proud years of excellent service.

Gloria leaves to cherish her precious memory, her loving companion of over twenty years, James; her three siblings, Frank L. Green, Katherine Allen, and Linda M. Johnson; her brother-in-law David Allen; two nieces, Chymeria and Johnnisha Johnson; her son Michael Niedert; eight grand-nieces and nephews, Frank Green Jr., Ideizha, Darius, Samuel Michael, Ariana, Kenneth Elijah, Nyasia and Addissynn; also a host of other relatives and friends.

Her family shares: "Gloria, as you go home to be with the Father, just know how much we love and care for you. We rejoice with you that your suffering is now over. You have fought a good fight, you have finished the race, and you have kept the faith - 2 Timothy 4:7-8. Now you are safe in the Father's arms. Rest in peace Gloria Jean."

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London. To share condolences please visit www.lestergeefh.com.

Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
