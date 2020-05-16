Ledyard - Gloria Jean Anderson, 88, of Ledyard entered eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family with whom she lived. She was born in Baltimore, Md. to Sellers Tillery and Pollyann Lee Norwood. At a young age Gloria was adopted by James and Susy Miller of Farmville, Va.
Due to current community health concerns and effort to accommodate safe distancing funeral service information will remain private. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.lestergeefh.com for further information.
Published in The Day on May 16, 2020.