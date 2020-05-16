Gloria Jean Anderson
1931 - 2020
Ledyard - Gloria Jean Anderson, 88, of Ledyard entered eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family with whom she lived. She was born in Baltimore, Md. to Sellers Tillery and Pollyann Lee Norwood. At a young age Gloria was adopted by James and Susy Miller of Farmville, Va.

Due to current community health concerns and effort to accommodate safe distancing funeral service information will remain private. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.lestergeefh.com for further information.

Published in The Day on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Your powerful spirit and praise will always be remembered Mother Anderson! My Condolences To Sandra and The Family !! ❤
Rob and Anita Pinder
Friend
May 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Larry and Connie Williams
Friend
May 15, 2020
Sandra and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Hold your memories close. Prayers for healing of your hearts. ❤ Lori
Lori LaSalle
Friend
