Portland Ore. - Gloria Baton Johnson, 71, of Portland Ore. passed away July 9, 2019. Gloria was born June 2, 1948, in Lowell, Mass. to George and Margaret Baton. She attended grade and high school in Niantic.



Gloria's 45-year radio career started in Boston, Mass. Her passion for music led to an internship at WBGW. She moved to the west coast and in 1973 she became Portland's first female DJ. Over the years she became a nationally recognized music director and an on-air personality at KGON. In the mid 80's she earned a double associates degree in TV production. She returned to radio in 1987 encompassing various formats including country, oldies, smooth jazz, 70's and then back to classic rock from 2002 until retiring in 2017.



Gloria was predeceased in death by her parents, George and Margaret Baton; sister Carol Pendleton. She is survived by her devoted husband Bill, of forty years; and stepfamily of Niantic, Kim and Carol Baton, David Carlson and family.



There will be no service, but Gloria will be honored in our hearts. Published in The Day on July 21, 2019