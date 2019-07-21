Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crown Memorial Centers
832 Ne Broadway
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 783-3393
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Johnson


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Johnson Obituary
Portland Ore. - Gloria Baton Johnson, 71, of Portland Ore. passed away July 9, 2019. Gloria was born June 2, 1948, in Lowell, Mass. to George and Margaret Baton. She attended grade and high school in Niantic.

Gloria's 45-year radio career started in Boston, Mass. Her passion for music led to an internship at WBGW. She moved to the west coast and in 1973 she became Portland's first female DJ. Over the years she became a nationally recognized music director and an on-air personality at KGON. In the mid 80's she earned a double associates degree in TV production. She returned to radio in 1987 encompassing various formats including country, oldies, smooth jazz, 70's and then back to classic rock from 2002 until retiring in 2017.

Gloria was predeceased in death by her parents, George and Margaret Baton; sister Carol Pendleton. She is survived by her devoted husband Bill, of forty years; and stepfamily of Niantic, Kim and Carol Baton, David Carlson and family.

There will be no service, but Gloria will be honored in our hearts.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now