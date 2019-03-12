|
|
|
Waterford - Gloria L. "Tootie" (May) Riordan of Waterford entered eternal life March 10, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late William Riordan. She was born April 19, 1932, in New London the daughter of the late Antonio and Gladys (Piscatello) May.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., in St. Joseph Church. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. A complete obit will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More