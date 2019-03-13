Waterford - Gloria L. "Tootie" (May) Riordan of Waterford entered eternal life Mar. 10, 2019. She was born Apr. 19, 1932 in New London, the daughter of the late Antonio and Gladys (Piscatello) May.



Gloria attended New London Public Schools and graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute in 1950, where she was the lead majorette. She met her future husband, William E. Riordan. The high school sweethearts were united in marriage, Oct. 27, 1951 in St. Joseph Church. Bill predeceased her June 25, 2010.



Gloria worked for Electric Boat, S.N.E.T. as an operator, The , New London County Sheriff's Depart, and Filene's Dept. Store. Gloria was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in New London. She was a member of the former New London Duck Pin Bowling League where she won many tournaments, and volunteered yearly at the Fair and New London Public Library. She loved to travel with family and friends. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Riordan Pia, Timothy P. Riordan and wife Lori; grandchildren, William E. Pia and wife Jessica, Traci L. Kiriakou and husband John; great-grandchildren, Caelan Pia, Peyton and Charleigh Kiriakou; step granddaughter, Amy Jacobitz (Darcy) and children, Torsten, Elsie and Lydon; Her best friend and niece, Glady McKittrick, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frank and Peter May, Lena Grillo, Eleanor Metcalf, Anna May Crandall and Mary Tudisco.



Gloria will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family needs before her own and embraced them with pride and love. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and deepest gratitude to the entire dedicated staff at Greentree Manor in Waterford for the loving and compassionate care given to Gloria. A special thanks to, family and friends that sent cards and visited her during her stay at the nursing home. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., in St. Joseph Church. Interment in, St. Mary Cemetery.



Donations in her memory to Alzheimer's Organization CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489. Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019