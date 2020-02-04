|
|
Mystic - Gloria S. Clark, 90, 0f Mystic passed away peacefully in Mystic Jan. 5, 2020.
She was born in New London March 7, 1929, the daughter of George and Gertrude Doornbus Silva. She was raised in Groton and graduated from Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School.
Gloria married Rufus Clark a career Air Force pilot. They were stationed at bases in Japan, Ohio, Louisiana, New Jersey and Alaska. Throughout their travels, Gloria always made a home for her family and was a supportive wife and mother. She did volunteer work at the base swim team and various hospitals and worked part time as a bookkeeper.
Upon moving back to Groton, she had a home built in Mystic and had a short career as a bookkeeper for the Groton Utilities. She enjoyed her wildflower gardens at her home and welcomed friends and family. She was an avid reader and participated in a book club for many years.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Kevin Clark of Stonington and Jonathan Clark of New London; her grandchild, whom she adored, Angela Sharpe of Ft. Collins, Colo.; a brother Robert Silva of Noank; a sister Shirley Onorato of Gales Ferry; her nephews, Joel, Luke and Jason; and her niece Marci. She was tremendously loved by family and friends alike. She also leaves her best friends, Millie Ebens and George and Harmie Sottili.
Her family would like to thank Linda Howard and her staff for the loving care Gloria received at her home.
All services will be private. Please visit www.bylescom to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Feb. 4, 2020