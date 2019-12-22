|
Waterford - Gordon Austin Weagle, 80, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. He was the son of the late George and Muriel Weagle. Gordon was bom in 1939 in Worcester, Mass. After moving to Waterford and graduating from New London High School, he entered the welding program at General Dynamics Electric Boat, where he worked for 10 years. He then worked for Local 777, until his retirement in 2001.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beverly (Hennig) Weagle; and his son Craig. He is also survived by his sister Carol McCormack (James) of Niantic; his nephew James McCormack (Tammy) of Waterford; his niece Tammy Fairbanks (Bruce) of Groton; his great-nieces, Victoria and Jocelyn McCormack; and his great-nephew Westley Fairbanks and his wife Kayla. He was predeceased by his twin brother and sister, Ronald Weagle and Nancy Mitchell; and his niece Dana McCormack.
Gordon was a kind and loving husband and father; he was never happier than when he was fishing with his son. He will be missed.
His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, followed by a celebration of his life at Langley's Restaurant, Lamphere Road at Great Neck Golf Course in Waterford.
Please omit flowers. Donations to would honor Gordon.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019