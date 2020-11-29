Gales Ferry - Gordon E. Jackson of N. Glenwoods Road, Gales Ferry, died Nov. 25, 2020. He was born in Winchester, N.H. May 23, 1924, the son of Andrew and Louise (Hodgkins) Jackson.
He attended Winchester schools and graduated from Thayer High School as valedictorian in 1942. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a cadet in 1942, earning his pilot wings in 1944. He served in the 376th bombardment group of the 15th AF, flying B-24 missions over Europe from Italy. Among other ribbons, he was awarded the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and received five battle stars. In later years, he would tell of close calls his crew had from thick German flak and other incidents. Following college, he extended his military career by joining the Air Force Reserve, flying C-47s and a half dozen other aircraft out of Otis AFB. He later became the New London training squadron commander and retired as a lieutenant colonel after 20 years.
After returning from World War II, Gordon attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating cum laude in chemical engineering. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi, Alpha Chi Sigma and the Vector Society. He played violin in the University Symphony Orchestra and trumpet in the Symphonic Band. He later graduated the management development program from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
He married Ann Kucharski of Exeter, N.H. April 21, 1951, and then resided in the PA/NJ area, working as a supervisor for Baker Chemicals. He joined Pfizer in Groton as a chemical engineer in 1956, rising to become head of the caffeine department, then head of the penicillin and antibiotic recovery departments before becoming production manager for the plant. He retired in the late 1980s.
Gordon was a past director of the New London Junior Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Thames Club and Navy League. He was a church trustee and deacon of the Norwich Congregational Church and a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society, Air Force Association, University of New Hampshire Alumni Association, Pi Mu Epsilon and the Retired Officers Association. Gordon was a lifetime member of Kiwanis, serving since 1971, with 40 years of perfect attendance. He was a past president of the New London Club, past New England Lieutenant Governor, and belonged to the Shafer Legacy Society. Besides Kiwanis, Gordon was involved with many other charitable foundations, including the Salvation Army and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital's Lawrence Society and President's Circle.
Gordon enjoyed the outdoors as a kid, both hunting and fishing, and was a charter member of the Ledyard Sportsman Club. He played baseball and basketball in high school and followed UConn hoops and the NE Patriots. He also enjoyed watching the Tour de France live, especially the spectacular aerial views of Europe. He bowled after starting his career, then took up golfing and skiing, which he did into his seventies in Vermont and New Hampshire. Gordon supported the Friends of Pisgah, who represented the beautiful wild area (now a State Park) where he was born in a logging camp and his dad handled the horses. He hiked Mount Katahdin in the 1960s, while on vacation, then began hiking more of the Appalachian Trail, becoming a lifetime member of the AMC and ATC. He hiked many local Connecticut rails as well. His love of the beauty and mystery of nature reflected his deep appreciation of life.
Gordon valued family highly and visited his and Ann's parents and brother's and sister's families often. His retirement years were spent traveling with Ann throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cruises to Europe, the Caribbean and Alaska. Ann, who was outgoing and enjoyed people, made these trips especially memorable. Gordon took many photos, going through a dozen cameras over the years.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his son Gordon Jr.; daughter Carol Chapman; grandchildren: Amanda and Christopher Chapman; brother Wayne Jackson of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Ann; sister Yvonne Smart; and son-in-law Al Chapman. Gordon's personal integrity and character came from being conscientious, yet humble; frugal, but generous. He lived a rich, full life, and will be missed greatly by his family.
A private graveside service will be held in Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Ledyard.
