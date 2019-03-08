|
Niantic - Gordon J. Riotte, 85, of Niantic, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Wallingford, April 10, 1933, the son of John and Evelyn Stout Riotte.
He was employed at NUSC as an electronics technician, retiring after 43 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956.
He is survived by two sons, Jonathan "Jay" Riotte of Niantic and Jeff Riotte of New London; a sister, Katherine Bishop of Niantic; two grandchildren, Katherine Appleton (Matt) and Emily Flannagan (Brant); and a very special niece, Valerie Fredricksen. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Lesesne.
A memorial service will be held on a later date. His ashes will be interred in the In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic assisted the family. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Riotte's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019