Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Riotte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Riotte


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon Riotte Obituary
Niantic - Gordon J. Riotte, 85, of Niantic, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Wallingford, April 10, 1933, the son of John and Evelyn Stout Riotte.

He was employed at NUSC as an electronics technician, retiring after 43 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956.

He is survived by two sons, Jonathan "Jay" Riotte of Niantic and Jeff Riotte of New London; a sister, Katherine Bishop of Niantic; two grandchildren, Katherine Appleton (Matt) and Emily Flannagan (Brant); and a very special niece, Valerie Fredricksen. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Lesesne.

A memorial service will be held on a later date. His ashes will be interred in the In Memoriam Cemetery, Wallingford. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic assisted the family. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Riotte's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now