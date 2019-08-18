|
Waterford- Gordon Russell Dean, 81, of Waterford passed away Aug. 10, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, after a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Crawfordsville, Ind., the son of the late Russell and Thelma (Black) Dean. The family moved to Rensselaer, Ind. in 1941, where he graduated from Rensselaer High School in the class of 1955. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University in 1959.
Gordon became a teacher in the Rensselaer School System and a staff member of the Jasper County Public Library. He was a member of the United States Army Reserves. In 1962, Gordon married his college sweetheart, Molly Loop, in West Lafayette, Ind. They moved to New London in 1965, where Gordon was the text book manager at the Connecticut College for Woman bookstore.
Gordon was employed as a book salesman for Van Nostrand Publishing, a public librarian in Manchester at the Mary Cheney Public Library for six years, and a teacher at the high school and Kelly Junior High School in the Norwich school system, retiring in 2000.
Gordon was a charter member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church and served as a ruling elder and deacon. Gordon also volunteered countless hours with Habitat for Humanity and the New London Community Meal Center. He was an elected member of the Waterford Representative Town Meeting and served as Justice of the Peace in Waterford.
Gordon's favorite pastimes were reading, gardening, bird watching, traveling, and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Molly Loop Dean; a brother Phillip Dean and wife Martha; as well as nephews, Paul (Kathy) and Jeffrey Dean; grandnephew Patrick; and numerous cousins living in Indiana and Virginia.
A Memorial Worship Service will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 25, 2019, at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 70 Cross Road, in Waterford.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019