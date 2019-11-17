|
Gales Ferry - Gordon W. Thomson, 93, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 31, 1926, in Gary, Ind. the son of Reed and Julia (West) Thomson.
Gordon was a WWII veteran who served in Germany at the end of the war. As a member of an Army Armored-Infantry Division, he served in occupied Germany on constabulary duty, i.e., the policing duty that helped secure the peace.
Upon his discharge in 1947, Gordon attended Purdue University, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering. It was there that he met his beloved bride Pat. They were married in 1950, and eventually settled in Gales Ferry to raise their three children. Gordon was a principal engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat for 29 years. He specialized in environmental engineering, developing scrubbers, burners and oxygen-generating systems for the Trident submarines. So great was his expertise, Gordon was "lent" by EB for special work in California on the space station program.
He was a dedicated member of the Ledyard Lions Club and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship, Lions Club International's highest award for community and humanitarian service.
With a passion for music and a voice that amazed all who heard it, Gordon was involved with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Choir, the Mystic River Chorale, and the United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Thomson; his son Craig Thomson (Angela); his daughters, Pamela Brackbill (Thomas), and Elizabeth Smith (Allen); eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the United Methodist Church, 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry. Burial with military honors will follow at Avery Stoddard Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton.
