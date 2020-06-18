New London - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Grace Anne Potter passed away Monday, June 15, with her family by her side. She was born in Boston, Mass. July 5, 1922, to Hugh and Helen (Williams) Beaton and grew up in Orient Heights, East Boston.
She graduated from Girls High School in Boston, and Boston Clerical School before enlisting in the Navy in 1942. Grace was one of the first W.A.V.E.S. to serve during World War II. She worked for Naval Intelligence in both Washington D. C. and Boston, Mass., rising to the level of Chief Petty Officer. She took tremendous pride in serving her country.
Grace married William Ramsden Potter June 21, 1946, in East Boston. They moved to Berlin/Gorham, N.H., where she assisted her husband, a radio announcer, by hosting a women's radio talk show from her kitchen called "Gad About Gorham." After her husband took a job at WNLC, they relocated to New London. Grace then worked as an interviewer in the Emergency Room at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She went on to work and retire from the New London Public Schools, as the secretary to the Director of Personnel.
Grace was an avid Red Sox fan, who believed she could "Move On" after seeing the Red Sox win the World Series not once, but four times. In addition to baseball, Grace loved "All things Boston," including the Patriots and Tom Brady. She enjoyed playing bridge weekly with her close friends, as well as with the Faire Harbour Club. She was also an accomplished gardener, seamstress and cook. Grace loved nothing more than sharing food, laughter, and a cocktail with her family and friends. She adored her children above all and they will miss her dearly. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherished time spent with their "Nana" and they were the light of her life.
Grace was a life-long communicant of St. Joseph Church and a member of its Confraternity of Christian Women. Her unwavering Catholic faith, helped sustain Grace throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Helen Williams Beaton; her husband William Potter; her sisters, Alice Molloy, Marion Moriarty; and infant grandson, Noah Potter.
She is survived by her beloved brother John "Jack" Beaton of Winchester Mass.; and her children, Susan Wood Alpeter (David) of Essex, William Potter Jr. of South Berwick, Maine, Jane Foye (William) of Beverly, Mass., Amy Nixon (Art) of New London, and Ellen Gaffney (Robert) of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by her fifteen grandchildren, Robert Wood, Amanda Wood Lopardo, Ashley Wood Moore, Khara Potter Mungo, Khristian Potter, Serene Potter Bannon, Irie and Grace Potter, Will Foye, Hugh Foye, Molly Foye Maqueda, Ellen Nixon Basilica, Brian Nixon, Dylan and Jack Gaffney; as well as her nine loving great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Alicia Ault and Sue Ellen Walz for their gentle and thoughtful care, as well as Dr. Robert Linden, Dr. Richard Fraser, Dr. Peter Milstein and Dr. Antonio Toledo, who provided expertise and skill that allowed Grace to live a long, independent life.
Funeral services will be private due to current precautionary health measures. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations can be sent to Covenant House in New York at coventanthuse.org. This was an organization that Grace supported.
She graduated from Girls High School in Boston, and Boston Clerical School before enlisting in the Navy in 1942. Grace was one of the first W.A.V.E.S. to serve during World War II. She worked for Naval Intelligence in both Washington D. C. and Boston, Mass., rising to the level of Chief Petty Officer. She took tremendous pride in serving her country.
Grace married William Ramsden Potter June 21, 1946, in East Boston. They moved to Berlin/Gorham, N.H., where she assisted her husband, a radio announcer, by hosting a women's radio talk show from her kitchen called "Gad About Gorham." After her husband took a job at WNLC, they relocated to New London. Grace then worked as an interviewer in the Emergency Room at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She went on to work and retire from the New London Public Schools, as the secretary to the Director of Personnel.
Grace was an avid Red Sox fan, who believed she could "Move On" after seeing the Red Sox win the World Series not once, but four times. In addition to baseball, Grace loved "All things Boston," including the Patriots and Tom Brady. She enjoyed playing bridge weekly with her close friends, as well as with the Faire Harbour Club. She was also an accomplished gardener, seamstress and cook. Grace loved nothing more than sharing food, laughter, and a cocktail with her family and friends. She adored her children above all and they will miss her dearly. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherished time spent with their "Nana" and they were the light of her life.
Grace was a life-long communicant of St. Joseph Church and a member of its Confraternity of Christian Women. Her unwavering Catholic faith, helped sustain Grace throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Helen Williams Beaton; her husband William Potter; her sisters, Alice Molloy, Marion Moriarty; and infant grandson, Noah Potter.
She is survived by her beloved brother John "Jack" Beaton of Winchester Mass.; and her children, Susan Wood Alpeter (David) of Essex, William Potter Jr. of South Berwick, Maine, Jane Foye (William) of Beverly, Mass., Amy Nixon (Art) of New London, and Ellen Gaffney (Robert) of New York, N.Y. She is also survived by her fifteen grandchildren, Robert Wood, Amanda Wood Lopardo, Ashley Wood Moore, Khara Potter Mungo, Khristian Potter, Serene Potter Bannon, Irie and Grace Potter, Will Foye, Hugh Foye, Molly Foye Maqueda, Ellen Nixon Basilica, Brian Nixon, Dylan and Jack Gaffney; as well as her nine loving great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Alicia Ault and Sue Ellen Walz for their gentle and thoughtful care, as well as Dr. Robert Linden, Dr. Richard Fraser, Dr. Peter Milstein and Dr. Antonio Toledo, who provided expertise and skill that allowed Grace to live a long, independent life.
Funeral services will be private due to current precautionary health measures. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations can be sent to Covenant House in New York at coventanthuse.org. This was an organization that Grace supported.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 18, 2020.