Ledyard - Grace D. "Sassy Gaye" Shanahan, 73, of Ledyard died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a brief illness.



Born in Brighton, Mass. she was the daughter of the late Anthony and J. Frances (McCormick) Pellegrini and lived in Ledyard for the past 54 years.



She is survived by her husband Gene Shanahan; two brothers, Thomas Pellegrini (Elizabeth) and John Pellegrini (Danielle) all of Massachusetts; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Arena, Kathleen Shanahan, and Pauline Marry (Michael) all of Massachusetts; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Gaye was an office manager with Fort Rachel Marina in Mystic for many years up until her retirement.



She was a member of the Ledyard Sportsman Club, an avid skeet shooter, and Cowboy Action Shooter, traveling throughout the United States with her husband, competing in many shooting events. Gaye also enjoyed her trips to the casino.



A calling hour will be held from 11 to noon Saturday, June 20, followed by a noon service at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Her burial will be held privately following the service.



For those wishing to attend services on Saturday for Gaye, social distancing guidelines will be in place and occupancy may be limited when entering the funeral home.



