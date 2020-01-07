Home

Grace E. Laliberte


1929 - 2019
Baltic - Grace E. Laliberte, 90 of Baltic died Dec. 27, 2019, at home. She was a member of the Ledyard Walkers Club for 50 years.

She is survived by a daughter and son in law, Wendy and Jason DeLorge with whom she made her home. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jennifer and her husband DeJean Jarmon, Allison Wysoski and her wife Natalia, Jacob Wysoski, and Holly Song; as well as one great-grandson Tyshan McKethan.

Funeral Services and burial are private. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020
