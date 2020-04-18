|
|
Quaker Hill - Grace Finnegan, 89, of Quaker Hill died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in New London Aug. 23, 1930, the daughter of Frederick and Josephine O'Connell Finnegan.
She was a graduate of the former Chapman Technical High School in New London and had been an office worker at Sheffield Tube. Grace was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill.
She is survived by her sister Francis Finnegan and Harriet Nichols of Quaker Hill; her sister -in-law Anne Finnegan; nephews, David Nichols, James Finnegan Jr., Michael Macione, Don McCarthy, Michael McCarthy; nieces, Lynn Marie Macione, Grace Elliott and Terry Morton. She was predeceased by brothers, Frederick and James Finnegan; sisters, Joan Macione and Barbara McCarthy.
Entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum was private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic assisted the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 18, 2020