Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
10 Huntington St.
New London, CT
Grace Hobin


1919 - 2019
Grace Hobin Obituary
New London - Grace Hobin, 100, of New London entered eternal life Sept. 17, 2019. She was born March 21, 1919, in Providence, R.I. the daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Oelin) Maynard. She is survived by, her loving daughter Donna Dietrich.

Family and friends are to gather for a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London. Followed by a reception in church hall, interment is private.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care. A complete obit will appear in Sunday edition.
Published in The Day on Sept. 21, 2019
