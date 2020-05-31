Grace M. Harvey
1944 - 2020
Groton - Grace M. Harvey, 75, of Groton passed away peacefully at home Friday May 22, 2020, after a 16-month battle with lung cancer, with her family at her side. Grace was born August 17, 1944, in Colver, Pa., to Norbert Kirsch and Caroline Ruth (Lieb) Kirsch. She grew up, along with her seven siblings, in Nicktown, Pa.

She attended St. Nicholas parochial grade school in Nicktown and Northern Cambria High School in Spangler, Pa. After graduation, Grace went to Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked for Bell Telephone. She next took on the challenging career of a U.S. Navy wife, when she married Thomas Harvey August 17, 1965, in St. Nicholas Church, Nicktown, Pa. Her first challenge came when she had to call a friend to take her to the submarine base hospital, in Groton, to give birth to her son, Michael, because Tom was at sea. After moving to Hazardville, for three years and then to Memphis, Tenn. for 16 months, the family settled in Connecticut.

She was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gales Ferry, and an active member of the Our Lady of Lourdes Guild and Guild Workshop. Grace was always asked to "make the coffee" for guild events. She was a longtime member of the church cleaning crew and Prayer Shawl Ministry. She enjoyed her bridge group, the Yankees and UCONN women's basketball. She loved the view from her Thames Edge home in Groton, where she lived with Tom for the last 4 and a half years, and enjoyed the socials with the "Thames Edge family."

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Thomas; son Michael, of Oakdale; and daughter, Lisa, of Rye, N.Y. She is also survived by siblings: Jane Andrukanis, Camilla (Dave) Gomish, Eileen Buck, Sonny (Cindy Buck) Kirsch, Sue (Paul) Dillon and Christine Kirsch, all of western Pennsylvania. She is also survived by brother-in-law, John Bernard; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sister Anne Bernard; and brothers-in-law, Rich Andrukanis and Dave Buck.

The family would like to thank Dr. Newton and the nurses and staff at the Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford for the care and concern they provided Grace as she fought her cancer. The family also would like to thank the nurses and aids of Hartford HealthCare Hospice, who not only provided the care that allowed Grace to remain at home, but showed genuine concern for her well-being and comfort.

A private graveside service was held at the Avery-Stoddard Cemetery, Ledyard. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Byles-Groton Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace's memory to: Our Lady of Lourdes Guild, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335.

Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 28, 2020
As residents of Thames Edge, we mostly socialized with Grace during our many activities here. With each and every interaction it was evident that Grace was as beautiful inside as she was out. We will miss her dearly.
John & Honore Feeney
Neighbor
May 27, 2020
Tom-my wife and I are so sorry to hear of your wifes passing. Please know that your family and you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Rob Scialabba
Friend
