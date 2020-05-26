Groton - Grace Marie Harvey, 75, of Groton, formerly of Gales Ferry died May 22, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Colver, Pa. to Norbert William Kirsch and Caroline Ruth Lieb Kirsch.



She married Thomas Harvey, he survives her. Grace was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.



Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition.



