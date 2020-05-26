Grace Marie Harvey
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - Grace Marie Harvey, 75, of Groton, formerly of Gales Ferry died May 22, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Colver, Pa. to Norbert William Kirsch and Caroline Ruth Lieb Kirsch.

She married Thomas Harvey, he survives her. Grace was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition. Please visit www.byles .com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved