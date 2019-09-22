Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
10 Huntington St.
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Maynard Hobin


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Maynard Hobin Obituary
New London - Grace Maynard Hobin, 100, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born in East Providence, R.I., daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Oelin) Maynard, she was raised in Willimantic, where she met and married Donald Hobin. Following her marriage, she resided in New London where she raised her three sons and a daughter.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her three sons, Lee, John "Jack", and James "Jim". She is survived by her daughter Donna Dietrich of Calif.; her sisters, Laura Potvin and Mabel Noheimar of Willimantic; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Grace was a communicant of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and a longtime volunteer for the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where she worked in the gift shop. Grace lived a long and socially active life until she was 97 years old. In the last few years, she resided at Fairview Nursing Home. Grace worked tirelessly and meticulously at everything she undertook. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, and friend to all who knew her. "We will miss you, mom."

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, with a reception to follow. The burial will be private. Donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now