New London - Grace Maynard Hobin, 100, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Born in East Providence, R.I., daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Oelin) Maynard, she was raised in Willimantic, where she met and married Donald Hobin. Following her marriage, she resided in New London where she raised her three sons and a daughter.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her three sons, Lee, John "Jack", and James "Jim". She is survived by her daughter Donna Dietrich of Calif.; her sisters, Laura Potvin and Mabel Noheimar of Willimantic; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Grace was a communicant of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and a longtime volunteer for the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where she worked in the gift shop. Grace lived a long and socially active life until she was 97 years old. In the last few years, she resided at Fairview Nursing Home. Grace worked tirelessly and meticulously at everything she undertook. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, and friend to all who knew her. "We will miss you, mom."
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, with a reception to follow. The burial will be private. Donations may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com.
Published in The Day on Sept. 22, 2019