Waterford - We are sad to announce the passing of our mother Grace Wagniere, mother, grandmother and
friend. Grace passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the home of her daughter Karen Saturday March 21, 2020.
Grace was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, whose main focus was spoiling all as much as possible. Grace was born and grew up in Philadelphia, Pa. She was one of eleven children, and moved out on her own at the age of seventeen.
Grace entered the work force at an early age, when she moved to Connecticut, she was employed as a waitress at the Chartroom Restaurant in New London. Later, she was a Hostess at the well-known 95 House restaurant. It was here where she met and married her husband Charles F. Wagniere, with whom she travelled the world, such places as Paris, Switzerland, Morocco, Taiwan and Algiers to name just a few. Grace and Charles lived in many places, including California and Princeton, before returning back to Connecticut to be closer to family. Grace was predeceased by Charles in 2011 as well as, her daughter Susan Winslow-Roberge in August of that same year.
In 2012 Grace moved into the home of her daughter Karen where she remained until her passing.
She is survived by daughters, JoAnne (Ray) Dimmock, Ida Smith and Karen (Ron) Gustafson. She was a beloved grandmother to Rae Anne Asselin, Jeff Dimmock, Keith Dimmock, Lori Bogue, Jessica Winslow and Josef Gustafson. She was also the great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. Also left to remember Grace is her daughter Susan's widower James Roberge, and very close friend of the family Joan Morgan.
A private graveside service is planned. Thomas L. Neilan & sons East Lyme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 24, 2020