Wakefield, R.I. - Graham Alexander Stephen, 81, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Westerly Hospital. He was born July 31, 1938, in New London to Norman H. and Ethel E. (McIntyre) Stephen, who emigrated from Aberdeen, Scotland. Raised in Waterford and attending school in in New London, Graham enlisted in the Army to serve his country.
He was a member of the Sheet Metal Union Local 40 traveling the State of Connecticut to help construct many universities. He spent many years at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division, eventually leaving to open Graham Auto Sales in Hope Valley, R.I.
A man of many interests and loves, foremost his family. He was married to his beloved wife Donna Stephen and predeceased by his first wife and high school sweetheart Bonnie Stephen. Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Scott Stephen and his wife Patricia of Plainfield and Daniel Stephen and his wife Tammy of Groton; three stepsons, Philip Adams and his wife Mistie, Joseph Adams, and Joshua Adams; a stepdaughter Belinda Olson and her husband David; fifteen grandchildren, Nichole, Michelle, Kyle, Khorey, Karina, Geoffrey, Aaron, Jacob, Ashley, Alisha, Dakota, Phil Jr., Gabriella, Mackensie, and Alexander; eight great-grandchildren; his treasured dog Toastie; as well as a nephew Kurt Stephen, son of his late brother and his wife Norman and Alice Stephen.
He loved his daughters-in-law dearly, stating "I couldn't have done better if I'd hand-picked them". "You'd never find two better ladies to love my boys and share their lives". Special joy entered his heart at the birth of each grandchild and as he admired their growth and special talents. His great-grandchildren widened his smile and opened his heart to touch places he never knew existed.
He had a love for boating and enjoyed being on the ocean, cruising to Block Island with Bonnie and the boys, whenever he could.
His Scottish heritage led him and his brother Norman on very special trip to Scotland. He experienced the place his parents called their homeland, visiting relatives and birthplaces, and of course a few pubs for a pint and fish and chips. His joy of listening to bagpipes brought him to attend many Scottish Games, including Antigonish, Nova Scotia, where he enjoyed watching them "strut their stuff". Fond memories of driving his '51 Kaiser during high school made him an antique car buff. He attended many cruise nights, showing children the different designs and changes in details. He especially loved cruising in his old convertible to wherever the road took him. Driving yearly to Charlotte Speedway for the NASCAR race he shared with his family and friends with the beauty of the trip and the thrill of the race. Taking newbies to the wall to "feel the thunder' was one of his favorite trips.
Graham was a man of honor and integrity and it showed in the way he treated others and lived his life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and remembered as a dedicated family man with an enormous heart and easy going positive nature.
Visiting hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, followed by a service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 45 Gay Street, Providence, RI 02905.
For guest book and condolences,averytstortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019