Norwich - Graig A. Butts, 73, of longtime Norwich resident, passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2019. Born in Plainfield Aug. 1, 1946, he was the son of the late Burton A. and Arline (Guillemette) Butts.
Graig worked for many years at Federal Paperboard in Sprague. He was a kind person with a great sense of humor who loved all things outdoors, especially fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich, with a service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019