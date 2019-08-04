|
Charlotte, N.C. - Gratia Clancy Wiley, 90 years young, passed away suddenly at her home in Charlotte, NC. July 28, 2019. Gratia was born in Springfield, Mass. to the late Marion and Richard Clancy, the fourth of five girls.
She received her degree from UMass where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, and later received her master's from Winthrop University.
Gratia met and married the love of her life, Richard E. Wiley "Dick". She knew early in their marriage that she had better learn to sail with him or settle for being "the other woman" to his boat, Ginger. They spent many wonderful years cruising the waters with friends and family.
Mom was a true lady in so many ways. She lived life to the fullest and will be celebrated yet greatly missed by so many. Gratia attended Providence United Methodist Church and was active in many things over the years. Her passion was her choir family that she sang with for over 45 years. Gratia made many friends at Southminster where she lived for 3 years. She always had bridge games or plans and it was hard to get on her social calendar!
Gratia was preceded in death by her sisters and her beloved husband Dick and is survived by her children, Richard E Wiley Jr "Kip" and wife, Marie, of Noank and Gail Tinker and husband, Jon, of Charlotte N.C.; and her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Dillon, Erin, Lucia, and Trey Wiley and Austin and Emilie Tinker; and her niece and nephew.
Published in The Day on Aug. 4, 2019