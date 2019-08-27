|
|
Mystic - Greg Stukely Westcott, 78, a longtime resident of Mystic, and Newburyport, Mass. died July 21, at Burlington, Vermont's UVM Medical Center.
Mr. Westcott was married to Carol (Juillerat) Hersey for 35 years and they made their home in Newburyport's South End before moving to Stuart, Fla. more than a decade ago. While living in Mystic he worked as a salesman and union steward at Prudential Insurance.
Mr. Westcott was known to his friends and family for his great laugh and sense of humor. He spent four years serving in the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean, Suez, Red Sea and Caribbean. He was also a National Guard member in both Connecticut and Massachusetts. He was a lifelong member of the Republican Party.
He attended Dean College and had interests in history, politics, reading and, earlier in his life, motorcycling.
Mr. Westcott was born July 8, 1941, in Littleton, N.H. to parents, Roger Stukely Westcott and Ethel Amanda (Carlson) Westcott. He grew up in Gilman in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.
Besides his wife, Carol, Mr. Westcott leaves three stepsons, Benjamin Scott Hersey of Boston, Mass., Christopher (Chip) Hersey of South Portland, Maine and Ian Hersey of New York City.
A gathering will be held in the Fall in Newburyport.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019