1943 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Middlebury, Vt. - Gregg W. Dixon passed away peacefully at home June 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Gregg was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the son of Marshall and Frances Dixon and brother of his older sister, Nancy.



He excelled in math and science and took pride in achieving the highest score in the state on a high school math exam. He turned down an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in order to accept an NROTC scholarship to Stanford University in 1961. He met his wife, Valerie Wilde, at the Stanford overseas program in Tours, France. Gregg earned a master's degree and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford before going on active duty in the U.S. Navy, working with the nuclear submarine program under Admiral Hyman Rickover. In 1975, Gregg joined the mechanical engineering faculty at California State University Northridge, where he eventually served as full professor and department chair. He also spent two sabbaticals working for the International Atomic Energy Agency at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria, training inspectors to detect violations of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.



Gregg moved with his family to Niantic in 1993, to found the mechanical engineering department at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Gregg loved to teach and prioritized it throughout his life and career. His dedication to his students was consistently rewarded with deep loyalty and affection. He retired at age 65, and later moved to the EastView at Middlebury community in Vermont in 2016, to be closer to family. Valerie and Gregg celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary there in April, 2018.



Throughout his life, Gregg remained dedicated to his family and community. He supported his children's understanding of science and technology with guidance through projects including hovercraft construction, solar powered cars, and pinewood derby cars enhanced with graphite lubrication and lead weights. The Dixon home regularly welcomed visitors and global refugees from all over the world including Vietnam, Africa, and Poland. Many of them became lifelong members of their extended family, including Linh Nguyen, Xaverine Uwonkunda, and Jacek Hrabia. Having grown up as a choir boy in the Episcopal church, being a part of a church community and singing in the choir were important to Gregg throughout his life. He and Valerie developed deep connections to the progressive NOVA Catholic community in Washington, D.C., St. Andrew & St. Charles in California, and St. John's in Connecticut.



Gregg also used his singing skills and unique talent for writing humorous alternative lyrics to well-known songs to mark special occasions, ultimately co-writing an entire musical cabaret, "Oh, Balboa!," performed by teachers, parents, and staff to raise funds for his children's elementary school. Before an aortic aneurysm in 2003 cut short his athletic career, Gregg was an avid runner who participated in five marathons and several triathlons. His favorite race was the first marathon to span East and West Berlin after the wall came down in 1989. Gregg regularly biked to work and helped to establish some of the first bike lanes in Alexandria, Va. He coached his children's soccer and softball teams and organized countless group games including epic capture-the-flag matches at church and family events. He also meticulously planned and led week-long multi-family backpacking trips in California's beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains.



Gregg will be dearly missed by Valerie; his three children and their spouses, Christina (Geoff), Mark (Christie), and Warren (Melanie); and his grandson, Julian. We will miss Gregg's sense of humor, his positive attitude in the face of difficulty, his loving presence, and his kind smile. We will also fondly remember his gratitude to Valerie for taking the leap of faith to marry him 51 years ago, making his life "more fantastic than I could have imagined."



There will be a celebration of Gregg's life at EastView for immediate family, caregivers, and local friends. Please send any loving thoughts, well-wishes, and memories of Gregg to Mark Dixon ([email protected]) who will share them with the family.



In lieu of flowers or other gifts, we invite you to make a contribution to either of the following:



1. Addison County Home Health & Hospice. 254 Ethan Allen Hwy., New Haven, VT 05472. www.achhh.org



2. Coast Guard Cadets Sustainability Fund. (In the memo line of the check, write: "Environmental Studies Endowment" – Checks can be mailed to: USCGA Alumni Association, 47 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06320) Published in The Day on July 9, 2019