Gregory Alan Lamourine


1980 - 2019
Gregory Alan Lamourine Obituary
Niantic - Gregory Alan Lamourine Jr. of Niantic died Sept. 7, 2019, in a tragic car accident. He was born Nov. 11, 1980, the cherished son of Gregory Alan, Sr. and Dory McCarthy Lamourine and was currently employed in the construction business.

In addition to his parents, Greg leaves behind his companion, Magee Aikins; a son and three daughters; as well as four younger brothers, Thomas, Jerame, Clifford and Sean.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family.

Fulton-Theroux is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 10, 2019
