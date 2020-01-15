Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory B. "Greg" Sullivan


1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gregory B. "Greg" Sullivan Obituary
New London - Gregory B. "Greg" Sullivan, 55, of New London entered eternal life Jan. 12, 2020. He was born July 21, 1964, the son of Linda (Pezzolesi) Sullivan of New London and the late Edmund Sullivan.

He is survived by his son Christopher Sullivan, of Mansfield.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Relatives and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Interment to follow in, St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.

A complete obit will appear in Thursday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -