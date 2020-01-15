|
|
|
New London - Gregory B. "Greg" Sullivan, 55, of New London entered eternal life Jan. 12, 2020. He was born July 21, 1964, the son of Linda (Pezzolesi) Sullivan of New London and the late Edmund Sullivan.
He is survived by his son Christopher Sullivan, of Mansfield.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Relatives and friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Church. Interment to follow in, St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
A complete obit will appear in Thursday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 15, 2020