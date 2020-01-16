|
New London - Gregory Blaine Sullivan, 55, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Greg "Sully" was born July 21, 1964, in New London, the son of Linda (Pezzolesi) Sullivan and the late Edmund Sullivan. Greg attended St. Mary's School and New London High School, class of 1982. Greg excelled in track and football, and eventually earned a place in the New London Football Hall of Fame. Greg attended Southern Connecticut State University where he continued playing football. He also served in the Army Reserve after college. Greg began his professional career as a Deputy Sheriff, and subsequently worked as a Correctional Officer. For the last 10 years he was employed as a State Marshal.
Greg is survived by his son, Christopher Michael Sullivan, and his wife Haydee Sullivan; his mother, Linda Sullivan; his brother, Jeffery Glenn Sullivan, and his wife Viorica Sullivan; and his sister Marcia (Sullivan) Bonato and her husband Gilmar Bonato. Greg is also survived by his former wife, and Christopher's mother, Karen (Scott) Sullivan; grandchildren, Luigi and Nellie; as well as his nieces and nephews, Zachary, Sophia, Maya, Lia, Tulley, and Aubrey.
Greg's sense of humor was extraordinary, vast and unique. People would often leave even the smallest interaction with him laughing and with a smile, and to know him was to surely know a funny story, and probably many. That enormous comedic energy was only matched by his perpetual generosity. Greg was empathetic and unselfish, and gave time, money, or just laughs to friends and strangers alike.
Greg had unbounded love for his son Christopher. It was with immense gratification that he, just two months ago, celebrated the marriage of Christopher and Haydee; he beamed with pride and happiness watching the man his son had become enter the next phase of his life.
Greg overcame many health issues over the last 25 years. He survived non-Hodgkin's lymphoma against overwhelming odds, but the treatment left him with persistent health challenges. Fighting back from such a devastating life setback exemplified his spirit. These circumstances did not leave him bitter, rather he remained funny, generous and good natured. His journey will remain an enduring example and inspiration to all that knew him.
His Family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home located at 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. Family and Friends are to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Joseph's Church located at 149 Montauk Avenue, New London. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Jan. 16, 2020