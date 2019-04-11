Willimantic – Gregory A. Carchidi, 60, of Pearl St, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in his home.



He was born Dec. 9, 1958, in New London, the son of Ralph and Marion (McDermott) Carchidi.



For thirty five years he worked at Rock Tenn, and after retiring he earned his associates degree from Ridley Lowell. He volunteered many hours with Big Brothers and the New London Community Meal Center.



Gregg was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Boston Bruins. He loved to watch a good game with a cold brew. Most of all, he cherished his two daughters and loved them more than life itself.



Gregg is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Carchidi of Colorado, Meghan Carchidi of Connecticut; two brothers, Ralph (Sheryl) Carchidi, Glenn (Mary) Carchidi; Aunt Mary Rose (Everett) Favro; and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Rd., Jewett City, CT.



Donations in his memory can be made to N. L. Community Meal Center, 12 Montauk Ave, New London, CT 06320.



Published in The Day on Apr. 11, 2019