East Lyme - Gregory "Felix" Crocker passed away at the West Haven Veteran Affairs Medical Center Friday June 5, after a sudden illness. Gregory was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Exeter, N.H. to Lewis and Jean Crocker.



He grew up in East Lyme and graduated from St. Bernard School in Uncasville in 1973. He played Tuba in St. Bernard's award-winning marching band and was selected to participate in the prestigious annual Connecticut All State Music Festival.



Greg enlisted in the Army and played Tuba for the United States Army Band in Oakland, Calif. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was a certified sharpshooter.



His passions were music, cooking, and billiards. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Uconn Basketball, the San Francisco 49's, the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins. Greg was spirited, outgoing, and kind. He worked at Brian House Group Home for many years and St. Thomas More School.



He is survived by John and Nancy Crocker of Waterford; Lewis E. Crocker of Salem; James and Gerri Crocker of New York, N.Y.; Robert Crocker of Windham; Stephan Crocker of East Lyme; and Amy and Robert Lamothe of East Lyme.



A Memorial Service to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Haven Veteran Affairs Medical Center.



