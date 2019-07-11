Home

Gregory Secor
Gregory H. Secor

Gregory H. Secor Obituary
Mystic - Gregory H. Secor, 60, of Mystic passed away unexpectedly Friday July 5, 2019. He was the son the Robert H. Secor of Mystic and the late Elsie M. Secor.

Greg lived in Mystic for 58 years and had graduated from Fitch High School in 1976.

Greg was self-employed in the housing industry for 40 years. He loved his physically demanding job because his craftsmanship made old houses look beautiful again. Greg was an avid golfer and a skilled club maker, certified by the Bob Toski School of Golf. An accomplished athlete, he excelled in baseball, judo and sailing.

Besides his father he survived by two sisters; a brother-in-law; a niece; and a nephew.

All services are private.

Please visit www.byles.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Day on July 11, 2019
