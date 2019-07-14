Southbury - Griffin John Namin, 21, of Southbury, entered into the gates of Heaven Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He was the beloved son of Randy and Heidi (Stiefeling) Namin of Southbury.



Griffin was born February 19, 1998, in Bridgeport. He graduated from Rochambeau Middle School and Pomperaug High School, Class of 2016, where he excelled in various clubs and sports and was the varsity captain of both the football and golf teams. He was selected to the South-West Conference All-Conference 2nd team and the Connecticut High School Coaches Super 100 Classic All-Star football team.



While at PHS, Griffin was an active member of Student Government and Mock Trial.



He was currently a junior at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., majoring in political science and active in several campus organizations. He was a diehard Republican and was involved with local and national politics.



Griffin worked for several GOP candidates, was a former Senate intern at the Office of U.S. Senator Roy Blunt and had worked as an intern for Americans for Tax Reform. While managing his cancer, he found the energy to work for David Stemerman's campaign and then Bob Stefanowski's.



Politics were Griffin's passion, but he also enjoyed the New York Giants, New York Yankees, playing and watching golf, reading and cooking.



Besides his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Benjamin E. Namin of Southbury; his maternal grandparents, Jacqueline (Mongelli) Frodermann and John Frodermann of Southbury; Eric and Lynn Stiefeling of Calistoga, Calif.; a paternal grandmother, Dolores (Murallo) Namin of Quaker Hill; along with aunts and uncles, Alissa and Kevin Becker of Bethlehem, Ron and Patricia Namin of Niantic, Robert and Lorri Namin of San Diego, Calif., and Madeline Namin of Fairfield; his cousins, Riley and Reese Becker, Alexander and Jordan Namin, Nicholas and Katherine Namin and Riley Namin; and a very long list of cherished friends from near and far, including his childhood, high school and college communities.



A memorial fund has been set up in Griffin's name at GoFundMe.com: https://www.gofundme.com/griffin-john-namin-memorial-fund



For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.brooksidememorial.com. Published in The Day on July 14, 2019